ASU Golf: Alabama State holds on to slim lead after second round, Stringer tied atop the standings heading into final round

by Janae Smith

ALEXANDRIA, La. | Bishop Stringer shares the 36-hole lead at the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships after a second round 1-over (73) Tuesday at the Oak Wing Golf Club.

Stringer finds himself tied with Lorenzo Elbert, Jr. of Prairie View A&M after he shot a 6-under (66) to forge a tie atop the leaderboard at 2-under (142). The duo has a six-shot lead heading into the final round over Joshua McCray (UAPB) and Zane Brooks (Prairie View A&M).

Alabama State continues to lead on the team side despite Prairie View A&M shooting a low round of 297 to pull within one stroke at 24-over (600). The Hornets shot a second round 306 and sit atop the leaderboard at 23-over (599), while UAPB is third at 34-over (610).

Afnan Chowdhury is tied for sixth after the second round at 7-over (151), while Thacher Neal is 10th at 10-over (154). Noel Sims dropped from second to 13th overall after a second round 84 to enter the final round at 12-over (156) and Thomas Caddell sits tied for 18th with a 19-over (163).

The final round continues on Wednesday morning.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University men’s golf, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateGolf (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), and @BamaStateSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.