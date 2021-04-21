ASU Softball: Series Preview- Alabama State travels to Huntsville for a weekend conference series against Alabama A&M

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State will travel to face Alabama A&M in a three-game Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) series this weekend in Huntsville, Alabama.

Alabama State (11-25, 6-6 SWAC) sits a game ahead of Alabama A&M in the division standings after taking two of three games against Mississippi Valley State in Montgomery to jump from third in the SWAC East to second.

The series will begin on Friday afternoon at 3 pm and conclude on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 12 noon.

Jaeda Gardner (.360/.430/.415) leads Alabama State at the plate with 31 hits including four doubles, 11 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Madison Myers – a two-way player for Alabama State – is tied for second on the team in hits and has logged 36.2 innings this season for Alabama State with 17 strikeouts in the circle, while Kindall DeRamus (.245/.333/.287) leads the team in runs batted in with 16.

Skyler Sullivan (11-8, 4.451 ERA, 1.55 WHIP) leads the team in wins and earned run average in the circle, while logging 133.2 innings this season. She has allowed 76 runs (67 earned) while striking out 67.

