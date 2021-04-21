Black College World Series Will be Held at the Riverwalk Stadium

by Ja Nai Wright

The Montgomery Biscuits have teamed up with the Black College Nines and the BCSG-360 to introduce the inaugural Black College World Series. This is a new type of national championship tournament for HBCU baseball teams.

The tournament includes two divisions, the NCAA Division II and the NAIA. Four teams were selected from each division to compete this year. There will be 15 games total starting on April 28th until May 1st.

NCAA Division II NAIA

Savannah State (GA) 1. Xavier of Louisiana Bluefield State (WV) 2. Rust (Miss) Kentucky State 3. Florida Memorial Lane College (Tenn) 4. Edward Waters (FL)

The Black college sports network hosted a zoom conference Wednesday, to announce the details.

The game will be double elimination with the winners of each division facing off in a one game championship.

The event will be streamed on the Black College Sports Network for anyone who cannot attend in person.

Tickets are on sale now.