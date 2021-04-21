Colder Overnight!

by Shane Butler



We’re now on the back side of a cold front and you’re going to know it by tomorrow morning. Much colder air is spilling southward into the region behind the frontal boundary. Temps will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s for lows. The NWS has posted a frost advisory north of us but you folks in Coosa,Chilton, and Tallapoosa county could see a little frost in spots. For the rest of us, its just a clear and much colder night than what we’ve become use to lately. High pressure will be over head and that provides us abundant sunshine Thursday. Temps respond and we’re back to around 70 degrees Thursday afternoon. The ridge of high pressure moves east of us and we pick up a southerly wind flow Friday. As a result, moisture heads back into the area and we see a mostly cloudy sky Friday afternoon. Another frontal system will be eyeing the area and makes its way towards us Friday night into Saturday. Rain and storms are likely with this system. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. It looks like two rounds with the first coming through late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The second would pass through Saturday afternoon. The main threats will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes. This storm system gets out of the way just in time for us to salvage part of our weekend. Sunday is looking sunny and mild with high temps reaching the mid to upper 70s. High pressure returns over the region and a significant warming trend is ahead. We’re back in the low to mid 80s by Monday afternoon. The warming continues through midweek but our next round of storms moves our way Thursday.