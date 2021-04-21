Dream Court Montgomery Hosting Annual Unified Doubles Event on May 8

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dream Court Montgomery is hosting its annual unified doubles play day Saturday, May 8 from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM. Unified doubles will have teams that consist of one athlete with special needs paired with a traditional tennis player. The event will be held at Lagoon Tennis Park, 2855 Lagoon Park Drive Montgomery AL 361090 and there is no registration fee for athletes or the volunteers.

Thirty-six athletes with special needs from Montgomery, Dothan and Atlanta will be teamed up with a volunteer tennis player. Dream Court tennis volunteers reside in the tri-county area and are of various ages, tennis levels and backgrounds. Each team will play 3 rounds of 45 minutes doubles matches.

To sign-up to play or to volunteer, email Dream Court Executive Director Jessica Weyreuter at dreamcourtinc@gmail.com.

Saturday, May 8 Schedule of Events:

9:00 am: Registration

9:10 am: Line up athletes & Volunteers (By numerical order)

Athletes: Tossing for prizes

Volunteers: Tips to play Unified

Ball Boy’s & Ball Girls: Court assignment

9:20 am: Welcome – Meet your Unified Partner

9:25 am: Group Picture

9:30 am: Round 1

10:15 am: Round 2

11:00 am: Round 3

12:00 pm: Award Ceremony

12:30 pm: Free Lunch – Courtesy by Chappy’s