Montgomery Co. Commission Announces New Emergency Rental Assistance Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Commission announced the new , ERAMCo. ERAMCo provides financial assistance to qualifying Montgomery County residents to prevent homelessness, housing instability, potential eviction, and financial hardships due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Funds may be used to provide up to 15 months of assistance for rent, utilities including electricity, gas, water, sewer, internet & trash, and past due rent and utilities dating back to as early as March 13.

ERAMCo will begin accepting applications Thursday, April 22, at 9 a.m. and will remain open until all available funds have been committed. The duration of ERAMCo will depend on the number of eligible applicants. Both tenants and landlords may apply.

“This program allows Montgomery County to disperse nearly $7 million to help improve the quality of life for residents who have been vastly affected by this pandemic. It’s so easy to lose hope when you look around and there seems to be no end to the type of suffering this pandemic has caused in our county. This program though is a glimmer of hope,” said District 1 Commissioner Dan Harris. “We can’t bring back lost loved ones or health, but we can find our residents where they are and help improve their situation by assisting them in paying rent and utilities.”

The Emergency Rental Assistance bill was passed as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 which provides $25 billion nationally for pandemic-response rental assistance. The program is administered through the U.S. Department of the Treasury. As part of this relief package, Montgomery County was awarded approximately $6.8 million to assist landlords and tenants through ERAMCo.

“There are too many people who have lost jobs, financial resources, and cannot pay bills due to the pandemic. The county was blessed to get this $6.8 million. We are grateful to take the burden off our residents and truly help the people of Montgomery County,” praised Chairman Elton Dean.

ERAMCo is open to individuals who rent in Montgomery County and landlords who own rental property in Montgomery County.

For a complete list of qualifications, how to apply, and more information, visit: https://www.mc-ala.org/services/emergency-rental-assistance-montgomery-county.