Second Arrest Made in December 2020 Arson Investigation, Juvenile Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire and Rescue have announced the second arrest in a December 2020 Arson investigation. The arrest occurred on December 23.

The juvenile’s mother brought him down to Montgomery police station for interviewing. In the interview, the juvenile admitted to being with two other suspects while the fire started. The juvenile stated the fire started by lighter fluid squirted on a bed and ignited with a cigarette lighter.

Due to the admission of the juvenile, he faces Arson 2nd charges. Police released him to his mother.