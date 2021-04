by Alabama News Network Staff

The Millbrook Police department is investigating a Theft. The theft occurred at the Walmart located at 145 Kelley Blvd.

Investigators say two unknown subjects entered the store, and while inside, the suspect pictured managed to enter a register and take a large amount of money.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, call the Millbrook Police at (334)-285-5639.