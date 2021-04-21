Tuskegee Gearing Up to Distribute Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Macon County announced the second round of COVID-19 vaccines at the National Guard Armory in Tuskegee. The mass vaccination clinic is Thursday, April 22 at 8am.

Officials say if you missed the first vaccine you can go to the Macon county Health Department and receive it. All residence that received the first dose will get the second shot at the National Guard on Chappie James Drive.

If you are scheduled for your second shot at the Macon County Health Department, you should return there.