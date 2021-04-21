Who Killed Elizabeth Spence?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elizabeth Spence was last seen in Lafayette, Alabama on New Years Day, 1991.

One week later her car was found in a Montgomery department store parking lot off Atlanta Highway.

30 years later her family has not lost hope, and are still searching for answers.

Family says Elizabeth was a giving person who was well known , and would bend over backwards to help people.

That’s why it was such a mystery that she left her job at a Lafayette bank, and never returned.

At least 4 agencies worked the case. Now the Montgomery D.A.’s Cold Case Unit is on the investigation.

“We’re going through evidence to see what can be tested through new technology,” said Montgomery County D.A. Daryl Bailey.

Investigators believe new technology in forensics will lead to an arrest, and more clarity as to what happened.

“There are certain people that at this point I feel they need to know that we know what happened, and they need to come talk with us as soon as possible,” said an investigator who’s been on the case for 20 years.

Elizabeth’s family is not losing hope, and have offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“We’re going to continue to fight and we want to ink who did it because they need to be held accountable,” said Elizabeth’s sister, Mary Spence.

In total, $35,000 in reward money is being offered in the case of Elizabeth Spence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.