2 Alabama Men Plead Guilty in 2016 Robbery Killing

by Alabama News Network Staff

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Two Alabama men are pleading guilty in the 2016 killing of a Prattville man shot dead in a robbery.

26-Year-old Santwone Jones and 19-year-old Devonte Hill both pleaded guilty this month to felony murder in the death of John Michael Taylor.

Taylor was found mortally wounded on a busy street by a passing motorist while walking home from a convenience store where he had withdrawn cash from an ATM. Jones, Hill, and 18-year-old Lil’ Roderick Williams were each charged with capital murder following their arrests. Williams pleaded guilty to murder in February. Autauga County Circuit Judge Ben Fuller is scheduled to sentence the men on Aug. 26.

