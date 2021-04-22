ALEA Promotes Captain Jonathan Archer to Chief of Driver License Division

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)has announced the promotion of Capt. Jonathan Archer to Chief of the agency’s Driver License Division. ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “Chief Archer possesses a winning combination of determination and the vision of excellence in which the agency truly requires. We are excited to have an outstanding leader that has a passion for serving the citizens of Alabama.”

Chief Archer has been a valued member of ALEA since consolidation and initially began his role with the agency in the Marine Patrol Division. His career in law enforcement began in 2005, when he joined the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Police Division and was assigned to Baldwin County/Orange Beach Search and Rescue Unit.

Since 2015, Chief Archer has served in a variety of capacities including Marine Patrol Training Coordinator, Law Enforcement Special Response Unit Commander, Marine Patrol’s Central and Southern District Commander and Assistant Chief of ALEA’s Driver License Division.

“I am truly honored that Secretary Taylor would allow me the opportunity to continue to lead and develop the Driver License Division and serve the citizens of Alabama,” Chief Archer said. “We have an outstanding team of employees and I look forward to continuing to work alongside the talented men and women of this agency.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Driver License Examining Offices were not available for in-person transactions for several weeks. Chief Archer and his staff worked tirelessly to meet the demanding challenges and continued to safely provide services to the public via telephone, email and online services. Following new safety guidelines, which benefitted both ALEA personnel and customers, the division gradually reopened its locations while expanding online renewal services for those who still wished to complete the process from the safety of their home.

Despite pandemic challenges, ALEA’s Driver License Division was able to serve a record number of citizens by processing more than 319,214 customers and issuing 150,000 STAR IDs since March of 2020. The division also conducted 40,000 Class D skills tests since June of 2020 and administered more than 2,800 CDL skills tests since May of 2020.

Secretary Taylor said, “Chief Archer frequently recognizes the achievements of the valued members of his division, he continuously speaks of all their hard work and dedication. Even during these uncertain and tumultuous times, the employees of ALEA’s Driver License Division demonstrated that serving the citizens of the state is and will always be the number one priority of this agency.”

In addition to these accomplishments, Chief Archer joins Secretary Taylor and the rest of the agency in working to update and modernize the state’s current driver license system. For months, Chief Archer and a committed team have worked to improve technology and processes on all levels.

More information will be released at a later date as additional details on the project are finalized.