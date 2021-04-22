ASU GOLF: Alabama State finishes second at SWAC Championships, three inside top 10

by Janae Smith

ALEXANDRIA, La. | Alabama State shot a final round 20-over (308) to finish second to Prairie View A&M at the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships Wednesday afternoon.

The Hornets led through 36 holes by one stroke over Prairie View A&M, but the Panthers were paced by a pair of players who finished under par in the final round to claim the tournament title with a final round 11-over (297). Prairie View A&M claimed the title with a team total of 33-over (897) to finish ahead of Alabama State 43-over (907).

UAPB finished third with a 53-over (917), followed by Texas Southern in fourth at 88-over (952) and Alabama A&M 139-over (1003).

Bishop Stringer, who was tied for the lead heading into the final round, finished tied for third overall and earned All-SWAC honors with 10-over (226) following a final round 84. Stringer also earned Freshman of the Year honors after finishing as the low freshman in the tournament. He was joined with All-SWAC honors (second team) by Thacher Neal at 13-over (229) in seventh, and by Afnan Chowdhury who finished tied for ninth with 14-over (230).

Noel Sims finished 11th overall with a 15-over (231) with a final round 75, while Thomas Caddell finished 17th overall.

Lorenzo Elbert, Jr. of Prairie View A&M finished as the low medalist with a 3-under (231) following a final round 1-under (71). Joshua McCray of UAPB finished second with an 8-over (224), while Devansh Chadha of Texas Southern tied with Stringer at third with a total of 10-over (226).

