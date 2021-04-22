ASU Track & Field: Meet Preview- Alabama State set to compete at Knights Invite at Central Florida

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State returns to action for this weekend as they travel to compete at the UCF Track Complex on the University of Central Florida campus for the 2021 Knights Invite.

Alabama State will be competing over the weekend with the likes of host Central Florida, Clemson, Eastern Michigan, Florida A&M, Florida. Atlantic, Florida International, Grand Valley, Northeastern, Southeastern, South Florida and Toledo.

The meet will begin with the women’s hammer throw at 1 pm and conclude with the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase Friday night. The meet will continue on Saturday morning with the women’s discus at 9 am and conclude with men’s 4×400-meter relay.

Spectators will be able to attend the Knights Invite, but will be limited to 20 percent capacity, or roughly 360 people. Masks must be worn and spectators must maintain social distancing at all times. Spectators must remain in the stands on the west side of the track and will not be allowed on the track level. There will also be portable stands near the hammer/discus cage for spectators. All athletes and teams must be on the opposite side of the cage from the stands. Per American Athletic Conference guidelines, spectators must remain 20 feet away from athletes/teams at the competition site.

