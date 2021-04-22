Bill to Resist Federal Gun Restrictions Draws Criticism

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A proposal to block state and local police officers from enforcing any new federal gun restrictions is drawing criticism. The Judiciary Committee on Wednesday held a public hearing on a bill. Randy Hillman, a former prosecutor representing the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association, told the committee that the measure would put law enforcement officers in a position of having to “pick and choose” what to enforce. The committee could vote on the bill next week. A similar measure has already cleared the Alabama Senate.

