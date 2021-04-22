Despite the Pandemic, Alabama Tourism did Well in 2020

by Ja Nai Wright

The Alabama Tourism Department announced that Alabama’s Travel Industry survived the pandemic better than the other 45 states. Despite the pandemic, Alabama ranks top 5 in the nation for the smallest percentage drop in travel expenditures. They estimated more than 22.5 million people visited the state of Alabama last year.

The amount of tourism dollars spent in Alabama dropped 20% compared to previous years. This still beats out the national average which is at 42% according to Travel Economics. Alabama had a large growth in travel search activity since 2019. the state rose 24 spots up to number 6 nationwide.