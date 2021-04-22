Families, Doctors Urge Alabama to Reject Trans Treatment Ban

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Transgender youth, parents, and advocates are urging the Alabama House of Representatives to reject legislation that would ban the use of puberty blockers or hormones to treat transgender minors. Parents, medical providers, and a transgender teenager spoke out against the Alabama bill during a virtual press conference hosted by the Human Rights Campaign. The Alabama bill would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for a doctor to prescribe puberty-blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid in the gender transition of people 18-years-old or younger. The proposal has already passed the state Senate.

