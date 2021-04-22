Gorgeous Thursday; Increasing Storm Threat Saturday

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: After the cold start to the day, today feature tons of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow will be another dry day with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but clouds will increase through the day as a surface low will be getting its act together off to our west. Friday night the sky will become overcast and some rain/storms are likely after midnight.

STORMY SATURDAY: The dynamic storm system to our west, moves into Alabama on Saturday and will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to Alabama late Friday night and through the day on Saturday. It won’t rain constantly, and it looks like there could be two rounds of storms…an early Saturday morning round with a northward moving warm front, then a round of afternoon storms. For the predawn hours, much of Central and South Alabama is highlighted in a “marginal risk” for severe storms as some tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail are possible with early morning storms.

Then for the rest of Saturday, the SPC has a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for the the southern two-thirds of Alabama, essentially along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor (Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston).

This is for the possible round two of storms Saturday afternoon and it a conditional threat, and is dependent on how far the warm front makes it, and if the atmosphere can destabilize after the morning storms.

But for now, with both potential rounds of storms, the stronger storms could produce strong winds, some tornadoes, and hail. All of the state will see a good soaking, with rain amounts of 1-3 inches likely. Some isolated flooding issues could develop during the day; Saturday’s high will be in the mid to upper 70s.

GREAT-LOOKING SUNDAY: The rain and storms will end by Saturday night as dry air returns to Alabama and Sunday looks like a nice day with a good supply of sunshine, and highs in the 70s.

LEFT TURNS ONLY:At Talladega, occasional rain and a few strong thunderstorms are likely Saturday, making it a challenge to get the races in. But, Sunday will be a beautiful day for the Geico 500 with a sunny sky along with a high in the mid 70s.

FINAL WEEK OF APRIL: An upper ridge builds over the region early in the week, which should help temperatures reach the low and mid 80s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. By Thursday, another dynamic storm system looks to bring rain and perhaps strong storms back to Alabama…Way too early to know any specifics, just something to note for now.

Have an outstanding Thursday!!!

Ryan