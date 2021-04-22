Junior League of Montgomery Opens First Free Diverse Library

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Junior League of Montgomery opened its first Free Diverse Library located at the JLM office 3570 Carter Hill Road. JLM members unveiled the library Thursday morning.

The Green Box has a glass entrance door facing Carter Hill Rd and it’s a weather resistant low maintenance book sharing box made possible by an organization out of Hudson, Wisconsin,(LFL), Little Free Library. It’s Designed to provide diverse books to people in the River Region, organizers plan to distribute books that offer perspectives on racism and social justice, celebrate Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ) voices. Equity and inclusion are integral values of JLM and the plan is for the books to reflect those values while incorporating experiences from all identities for all readers.

• JLM initiative is to get the community to read a book about diversity, they can bring it back or keep the book.

• They want the members of the community to have a free resource to encourage literacy

• JLM will restock the Box library as book are taken out

• There is no need for a Library Card the Books are FREE.

• The Library Box is not LOCKED and is opened 24/7

To find the location for other Box Libraries in the city there is a website call littlefreelibrary.org. You can also visit the JLM website www.jlmontgomery.org or call at 334-288-8816.