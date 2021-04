by Alabama News Network Staff

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

Sheriff Andre Brunson said 22-year-old Nakelon Vason escaped from the Macon County Jail Thursday.

Vason is described as a 5’9″ and weighs 165 lbs. He also has brown eyes and black hair.

Vason was in jail for discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling for a prior incident.

If you see Nakelon Vason, you are asked to contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Office immediately.