Montgomery County Commission Invites Montgomery County Students to Apply for Apprenticeship Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Commission once again invites Montgomery County students, ages 16-22 years old, to come work for the county. The 2021 Montgomery County Student Apprenticeship program begins Monday, June 7 and runs until Friday, July 30.

Students have the opportunity to work for offices throughout the county including the County Commission, Sheriff, District Attorney, Probate, Engineering, Parks and Recreation, Community Corrections and more.

Application can be found on the homepage of the county website, www.mc-ala.org. Applications are due to the City-County Personnel Office by 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021.

Students must be residents of Montgomery County and currently enrolled in a public, private, or home school program or college/university.

Students who meet the needs and criteria will be contacted for interviews.