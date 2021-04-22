Montgomery Police Searching for Suspects in Credit Card Fraud Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is actively searching for credit card fraud suspects.

The suspects pictured face charges regarding an incident that occurred on January 26. The suspects entered the retail store located in the 1900 block of Eastern Boulevard. They used a card that didn’t belong to them.

If you have any details on the whereabouts of these suspects call (334)625-2832 or Crimestoppers at (215)-Stop. Your tip could lead to a Cash reward.