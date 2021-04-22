MPD: Two Teens Charged in Fatal Day Street Shooting Resulting in Five People Shot

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have made an arrest in the death of Queneisa McReynolds, 34, of Montgomery. Octavious Grace, 17, and Denzel Donald-White, 18, both of Montgomery face Assault and Reckless Murder charges in McReynold’s death.

On Sunday, April 18, MPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 2300 block of Day Street. At the scene, they located McReynolds suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. She died from her injuries at a local hospital.

Police also located one juvenile male at the scene suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Additionally, one female juvenile, one adult male and one adult female suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds bring the number to five total people shot.

All victim were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting death of McReynolds are unknown. There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.