Police Find Methamphetamine, Cocaine, & Marijuana During Traffic Stop in Barbour County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A traffic stop in Barbour County lead to a trafficking arrest. Agents with the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) on Monday, April 19 conducted the stop. Police found approximately 559 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine and 3 grams of marijuana.

Agents arrested Bobby Antonio Mahone. They charged him with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a

Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana in the first degree.

ADETF continues to investigated the crime.