Selma Charity Continues Effort to Feed Families During Pandemic

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The COVID recovery effort continues to move forward across the state — but many people in Selma and Dallas County still need help feeding their families.

Vaccination clinics have taken the spotlight away from food giveaways at this stage of the recovery effort — but that doesn’t mean food giveaways aren’t still happening — or needed.

Ernest Griffin of Sardis — says COVID-19 is not a joke. And that’s why he’s been vaccinated.

“I got both mine,” he said.

COVID caused a shut down of most of the country. And on top of that — it’s been responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Griffin says — he’s never seen anything like it.

“Nope. And been here 73 years and this is the first time I ever seen anything like this.”

Griffin was one of hundreds of people — who lined up for food Thursday morning — at the Christian Outreach Alliance Food Pantry in Selma.

Before COVID — eligibility to get food at the pantry — was based on income. Now food is given to anyone.

“Since COVID we’ve developed a drive-thru system that allows us to serve more people and it has been opened to all of the public,” said Liz Huynh.

“And if it wasn’t — a lot of people be in trouble,” said Griffin.

Non-perishable food items like canned goods — pasta — and peanut butter were handed out — along with toilet paper — and bags of apples.

“It helps. It’s a big help,” said Griffin.

The food pantry has provided food to about 400 families each month — during the pandemic.

The Christian Outreach Alliance has been serving the Dallas County community for more than 25 years.