Some Vaccine Sites Operating Far Below Capacity in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – With Alabama struggling to improve its last-in-the-nation vaccination rate, officials say workers at some immunization sites are providing only a fraction of the shots they could give out.

A vaccination clinic in its third week of operation in Lauderdale County has provided about 500 doses. But an official says the site could easily provide 500 shots a day with more demand. With a new vaccination site opening in metro Birmingham, some are questioning whether it’s needed given low demand elsewhere. While about 1.4 million people in Alabama have received at least one dose, Alabama is last nationally in its immunization rate.

