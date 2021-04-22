Strong To Severe Storms Saturday

by Shane Butler



We head towards the weekend with another frontal system approaching the state.We expect rain and storms move through the area early Saturday morning. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The main threats include tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. A second round of storms works through the area Saturday afternoon. The main threats here will be damaging winds and hail. We’re on the back side of the storm system Saturday night and that puts us in a good position for some nice weather Sunday. High pressure returns and we’re looking at lots of sunshine and a warming trend early next week. Temps manage to reach the low to mid 80s through midweek. Another frontal system makes a run at us Thursday. Once again, rain and storms work through the state. We will be monitoring this system for any potential severe weather. In the mean time, everyone will need to be weather aware Saturday!