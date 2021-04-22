Sunny And Cool For Now, But Severe Storms Possible Saturday

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning began on an abnormally cold note. A few locations fell to near freezing, with a morning low of 33° in Alexander City. Montgomery fell to 39°, just one degree warmer than the record low for April 22nd of 38° from 1993. Temperatures rebounded into the upper 50s and low 60s at midday, but even through the afternoon temperatures remain on the cooler side for this time of year. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s with a couple spots near or just above 70° under a mostly sunny to sunny sky. Temperatures cool considerably tonight, though they may hold in the mid 60s through 7PM. After that, temperatures gradually fall into the mid 50s through 11PM. Overnight lows settled in the mid 40s for most.

Clouds increase late Thursday night into Friday. The sky might be mostly cloudy on average throughout the day. However, temperatures trend a bit warmer, with highs in the mid 70s and no rain throughout the day. The weather pattern changes Friday night, with storms arriving after midnight through early Saturday morning.

Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday. These storms could arrive in two rounds, the first as a large complex of storms moving west to east mainly during the pre-sunrise hours. Another round of strong to severe storms could develop during the afternoon along a cold front which sweeps through our area Saturday night. Damaging straight line winds appear to be the main threat with both rounds. However, tornadoes, while a lesser threat, are possible, mainly with the early morning storms. Large hail of 1 inch diameter or larger could be a threat within any severe storms during the afternoon. For now, the storm prediction center places all of our area within a “slight” (level 2/5) risk for severe weather.

Storms come to an end Saturday night as the front pushes through our area. Temperatures won’t fall too far behind the front. Expect Saturday night lows in the mid 50s, with Sunday afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Looks as though sunshine returns in a hurry, and could be plentiful for much of Sunday. Sunday night lows fall into the mid 50s.

Warmer weather on the way for next week. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. Monday features a mostly sunny sky, with a partly cloudy sky Tuesday. Both days look dry. Another front could bring rain back into the forecast late next Wednesday into Thursday.