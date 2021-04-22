The 93rd Oscars – LIVE This Sunday at 8/7c

by Janae Smith

1/14 This is Oscar! THE OSCARS - ItÕs almost time for HollywoodÕs biggest night - so we made sure to bring the POPCORN! Join us this weekend as we celebrate the Oscars with a gourmet popcorn tasting - featuring exclusive recipes created by some of the worldÕs most respected chefs, plus a glam cam photo opp, at several locations around Los Angeles and Anaheim! (ABC/Scott Kirkland) THE OSCARS

8/14 THE OSCARS¨ – Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Temi Coker. THE OSCARS¨ - Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Temi Coker.

9/14 THE OSCARS¨ – Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Petra Eriksson. THE OSCARS¨ - Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Petra Eriksson.

10/14 THE OSCARS¨ – Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Magnus Voll Mathiassen. THE OSCARS¨ - Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Magnus Voll Mathiassen.



11/14 THE OSCARS¨ – Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Michelle Robinson. THE OSCARS¨ - Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Michelle Robinson.

12/14 THE OSCARS¨ – Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Shawna X. THE OSCARS¨ - Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Shawna X.

13/14 THE OSCARS¨ – Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Karan Singh. THE OSCARS¨ - Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Karan Singh.

14/14 THE OSCARS¨ – Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Victoria Villasana. THE OSCARS¨ - Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Victoria Villasana.





























The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite. “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” will air live on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. “Oscars: After Dark” will immediately follow the Oscars show.

Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories – actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc. In the Animated Feature Film and International Feature Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees.

Emmy®-nominated producer Jesse Collins, Oscar®-nominated producer Stacey Sher and Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will produce the 93rd Oscars®, Academy President David Rubin announced today. It will be their first involvement with the Oscars. The producers have also announced that veteran director Glenn Weiss will return to direct.

Starring, in alphabetical order, are Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.

“In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars,” said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh. “There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”

Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren will perform the five nominated original songs in their entirety for “Oscars®: Into the Spotlight,” the lead-in to the 93rd Oscars, producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh announced today. One performance will be recorded in Húsavík, Iceland, and four at the Dolby Family Terrace of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

“We’ve come up with some serious pre-game and post-game action to enhance our main event,” said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh. “Our suggestion is just tune in for the whole shebang, otherwise you’ll miss something really unexpected and fun.”

Hosted by actors Ariana DeBose (“Hamilton”) and Lil Rel Howery (“Bad Trip”), the 90-minute “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” will highlight the nominees’ journey to Hollywood’s biggest night, give fans around the world the ultimate insiders’ sneak peek to the party and, for the first time, bring Oscar music to the festivities. The show will feature a special appearance by DJ Tara.

At the conclusion of the 93rd Oscars, the celebration continues live on ABC with “Oscars: After Dark,” hosted by actors Colman Domingo (“Zola”) and Andrew Rannells (“The Prom”), and featuring interviews by film critic Elvis Mitchell. The special recaps the evening’s must-see moments and showcases Oscar winners as they have their statuettes personalized. Both specials are executive produced by Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin, alongside producers Collins, Sher and Soderbergh.

The 93rd OSCARS Event Specials airing LIVE on April 25th starting at 6:30/5:30c on your local ABC32!

