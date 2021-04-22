Three Vehicle Crash Claims Life of Eclectic Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles. The crash occurred on Wednesday, April 21 near mile marker 138 in Elmore, five mile norther of Eclectic.

Elin Pollard, 37, of Eclectic, died when the 2008 Honda CRV he drove crashed into a Nissan Altima driven by Trevor Grubbs, 50, of Alexander City causing De’Vontae Dorsey, 21, of Montgomery to crash into the back of Grubbs’ vehicle.

Police pronounced Pollard dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being determined.