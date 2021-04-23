Alabama Committee Backs Ban on Vaccine Requirements

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers are inching closer to approving a ban on so-called vaccine passports that require proof of coronavirus vaccination to access services from a business or state agency.

The House Health Committee on Wednesday voted to send the bill to the House of Representatives for a vote. It has already cleared the Alabama Senate. The bill contains a number of exceptions. Surgeons, dentists, medical institutions, hospitals, and other health care providers are exempted.

