Alabama Senate Delays Vote on Curbside Voting Ban

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers have delayed a vote on a proposal to ban curbside voting as the state became the latest to debate new restrictions on voting. The Alabama Senate on Thursday delayed a vote in the face of a Democratic filibuster. No Alabama counties are known to have used curbside voting in the last election. But groups have sought the authorization of the method to make it easier for the elderly, disabled, and parents with young children to cast ballots.

