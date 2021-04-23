Body Found in Front of Alabama Capitol Considered Suicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Friday, April 23, around 2:30 am, Montgomery police located a body in the 600 block of Dexter Avenue. This is located in front of the State Capitol.

Police and Fire Medics located an adult male suffering from a self-inflicted life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the man’s death.

This morning’s tragedy near the Capitol reminds us all that sometimes our neighbors are in crisis and need help. ADPH Suicide prevention program offers information and advice when dealing with a loved one in danger. https://t.co/wVdxU0pskU — City of Montgomery (@CityofMGM) April 23, 2021

**Disclaimer**

Alabama News Network normally doesn’t report on suicides but because the action occurred in a public area (State Capitol) we needed to keep the public informed.