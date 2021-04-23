Body Found in Front of Alabama Capitol Considered Suicide
On Friday, April 23, around 2:30 am, Montgomery police located a body in the 600 block of Dexter Avenue. This is located in front of the State Capitol.
Police and Fire Medics located an adult male suffering from a self-inflicted life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at the scene.
Police have launched an investigation into the man’s death.
**Disclaimer**
Alabama News Network normally doesn’t report on suicides but because the action occurred in a public area (State Capitol) we needed to keep the public informed.