Database Will Track Officer Complaints, Disciplinary Action

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama will create a database to track disciplinary actions and excessive force complaints against law enforcement officers, a measure aimed at weeding out “bad apples” in the profession. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday signed the bill to. It will create a state database to track law enforcement officers’ employment history, disciplinary actions, use of force complaints and reassignments for cause. Democratic Rep. A.J. McCampbell, a former police officer, sponsored the Alabama bill and said it was aimed at preventing weeding out problem officers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)