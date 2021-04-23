Officer Charged with Murder Doesn’t Want Man Called ‘Victim’

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama police officer charged with murder in the shooting of a man during a mental health call doesn’t want prosecutors to refer to him as a victim.

An attorney for Huntsville police officer William Darby made the request in a motion filed Wednesday. The defense contends that allowing prosecutors to refer to Jeffrey Parker as a “victim” would inflame the jury and make it sound like the officer is guilty.

Prosecutors did not immediately respond to the motion. Darby’s trial is set to begin May 3. Authorities say Parker was shot while holding a gun to his own head.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)