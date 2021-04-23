State Officials Join Effort to Develop Safety Plan at Selma High School

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey — and ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor — joined Selma city leaders Friday to help develop a safety plan at Selma High School.

“We just want to get our students back into school in the fall. So, anything we can do to support Selma is what we want to do and that’s why we’re here today,” said Mackey.

Mackey pledged up to $250,000 dollars — and Taylor offered to provide training — to help the school implement an effective safety plan.

Avis Williams is the Superintendent at Selma City Schools.

“Those funds will go to support everything from cameras — to looking at our door entry points — as well as communication systems to ensure that our teachers and leaders can communicate effectively in the event that there’s a need to do so during an emergency,” said Williams.

“I think they have a good plan in place,” said Taylor.

“We just want to support and give them a force multiplier on what they already have in place but be here to support them if they need any additional training.”

The State Department of Education — conducted a safety threat assessment of Selma High — to find ways to improve safety at the school — after a recent shooting — inside the building.

“We looked at things like entrance areas, so doors and windows. Are there things that we need to secure in a different way,” said Mackey.

“One of the things that we’ve learned is that we want to try to funnel students through certain entry and exit points. Helps keep somebody from bringing something into the school that they should not have in the school.”

“You know when you start looking at school safety through the lens of gun violence you have to look at it from a holistic standpoint because our school is a microcosm of this community,” said Williams.

“It’s not only a microcosm of the community but what’s happening in Selma is a microcosm of what’s happening in this nation,” said Mayor James Perkins.

“We’re not running away from it, we’re not trying to sweep it under the rug but we’re actually trying to develop strategies to solve the problem.”