The Final Zoo Weekend for the Month of April 2021

by Ja Nai Wright

This weekend will be the last for the Montgomery Zoo’s “Zoo Weekend”.

In the past it has been a single weekend event, but because of the pandemic, the Zoo decided to host the event each Saturday in April.

With the final weekend approaching we spoke to officials to find out what to expect this coming Sunday.

“we’re looking forward to having all the regular festivities which if you are familiar with zoo weekend it’s basically the zoo has been turned into a carnival like environment.” -Steven Pierce

The money made through zoo weekends will help to expand the reptile exhibit and bring new and exciting reptiles to the zoo including King Cobra’s and an Indian Gharial.

Click here to get your tickets to the final ‘Zoo Weekend’.