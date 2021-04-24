ASU Baseball: Lewis named SWAC Hitter of the Week

by Janae Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Alabama State junior first baseman Chris Lewis was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Hitter of the Week after his performance this week, announced by the conference office Friday afternoon.

Lewis finished the week hitting .583 in four games against Florida A&M and Grambling State, picking up seven hits in 12 at-bats. He scored four runs and drove in six, including the two runs that proved to be the game-winning runs against Grambling State. He finished the week with a pair of doubles and a triple. He also slugged .917 and recorded an on-base percentage of .588 with three walks on the week.

Alabama State is off this weekend due to a pause in the Mississippi Valley State program and return to action next weekend on the road against Alcorn State.

