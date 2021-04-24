“Bo Bikes Bama” Marks 10th Anniversary with Virtual Ride

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson is marking a decade of fundraising bicycle rides to help victims of the 2011 tornado outbreak that devastated much of Alabama.

The 10th annual “Bo Bikes Bama” event is being held today in a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than riding through the state as a group, participants this year will join in through an online platform with simulated group rides.

The first “Bo Bikes Bama” was held after dozens of twisters killed about 250 people and wiped out entire communities on April 27, 2011. Proceeds go to the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund.

