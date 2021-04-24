Early Saturday Morning Update on the Severe Weather Threat

by Ryan Stinnett

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Southwest Alabama until 9AM as the severe weather threat continues this morning. Some storms could be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes this morning. Also, heavy rainfall will continue to fall.

TWO ROUNDS OF STORMS EXPECTED TODAY: A dynamic storm system is allowing for the threat of severe storms across Alabama today. The rain and storms this morning is round one, and round two will develop later this afternoon. All of Central and South is highlighted in an “Enhanced Risk” (level 3/5) for severe storms today.

Round one this morning is producing widespread rain and storms, and the rainfall will be heavy at times, possibly leading to flash flooding issues. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, some hail, and some tornadoes, with the greatest chance of tornadoes across the southern third of the state. By mid-morning this round will be out of the state, and we should see a lull in the activity for several hours.

Be sure to have multiple, reliable ways to receive severe weather alerts, and be prepared to act if and when watches and warning are issued.

Round two is expected to occur this afternoon as the actual front approaches the state. Ahead of the front, the air is expected to become unstable due to daytime heating, but also very cold air aloft will move in over the state. Additional showers and storms should develop in this environment and some of these storms could be strong to severe. These storms could produce very large hail (larger than golf balls) due to the cold air aloft and also could produce damaging straight-line winds…the wind profiles become somewhere unidirectional by afternoon, so the tornado threat is low, but not zero. The main timing for these storms looks to 1PM-7PM.

Also, all of the state will see a good soaking, with rain amounts of 1-3 inches likely across Alabama, while amounts of 3-4 inches are possible in portions of Central and South Alabama. Some isolated flooding issues could develop during the day and a Flash Flood Watch is effect.

SUNNY SUNDAY: The rain and storms will end by late tonight as dry air returns to Alabama and Sunday looks like a nice day with a good supply of sunshine, and highs in the 70s.