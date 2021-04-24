Gambling, Medical Marijuana, Transgender Youth Medication Among Bills Undecided in Closing Weeks

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama legislators in the closing days of the session will face decisions on gambling, medical marijuana and a bill to ban the use of medications to help transgender-youth transition.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said he expects all three bills, which have already cleared the Alabama Senate, to get votes in the House of Representatives in the final days of the session.

Lawmakers plan to meet for two more weeks and then return to Montgomery for a final day on May 17.

