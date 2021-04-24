More Severe Storms Possible Later Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Round one of the rain and storms has come and gone across the area and we are seeing a break in the action, however, a few storms are beginning to develop back to the west and we will have to watch these the next few hours.

We are expecting the threat for more strong to possibly severe storms across the state later today. The SPC maintains “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) for severe storms across much of Central and South Alabama today as storms later today will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps some tornadoes.

These storms will be more scattered in nature and will develop ahead of the cold front approaching the state. Ahead of the front, the air is expected to become unstable due to daytime heating, but also very cold air aloft will move in over the state. Additional showers and storms should develop in this environment and some of these storms could be strong to severe. These storms could produce very large hail (larger than golf balls) due to the cold air aloft and also could produce damaging straight-line winds, the wind profiles become somewhere unidirectional by afternoon, so the tornado threat is low, but not zero. The main timing for these storms looks to NOON-7PM.

Also, heavy rain has already fallen this morning, and another 1-2 inches is likely so some isolated flooding issues could develop during the day. Be sure to have multiple, reliable ways to receive severe weather alerts, and be prepared to act if and when watches and warning are issued and stay weather aware today.

SUNNY SUNDAY: The rain and storms will end by late tonight as dry air returns to Alabama and Sunday looks like a nice day with a good supply of sunshine, and highs in the 70s.