National Work Zone Awareness Week Begins April 26th

by Alabama News Network Staff

National Work Zone Awareness Week is observed April 26-30.

This years theme is “Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.”

Work Zone Awareness Week is an annual campaign held at the beginning of construction season that encourages safe driving through highway work zones.

This year, 19 organizations across Alabama are participating in the campaign to raise awareness for safe driving through work zones.

Here are some tips for safely traversing work zones:

Slow down and obey posted speed limits. Most work zones will have reduced speed, and speeding fines can be doubled.

Stay alert to signs, cones, drums, and flaggers.

Eliminate distractions and keep your eyes on the road.

Watch for sudden stops and don’t tailgate other vehicles.

Watch for moving workers and equipment.

Move over a lane, if possible, to give construction crews more space.

Wednesday April, 28th has been designated as Wear Orange Day, to support roadway safety and honor families and victims who have lost their lives in work zones.