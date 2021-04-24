Severe Threat Over; Pleasant Sunday

by Ben Lang

The two-pronged severe weather threat is over across central and south Alabama, but what an event it was. The afternoon round of storms was impressive, with widespread 1″+ diameter hail reports across our area. A wind advisory remains in effect until 4AM Sunday morning. Expect sustained winds up to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts possibly up to 40-45 mph at times. However, winds subside somewhat on Sunday to a more pleasant north breeze. A cold front pushes through our area tonight, with lows in the 50s under a clearing sky.

Sunday looks pleasant with a mostly sunny sky, lower humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night lows fall into the 50s. Expect warmer temperatures with sunshine and some clouds but dry weather early next week. Highs reach the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday looks mainly dry now too, though a stray shower or two might not be out of the question.

Models disagree on when another cold front brings a better chance for rain to central and south Alabama. However, Thursday might be our best bet, with rain chance possibly decreasing from there going into next weekend. Temperatures may be a bit cooler too, with highs in the 70s Friday through next Sunday.