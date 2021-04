by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a teenager has been killed in a one-car crash on Interstate 85 in Macon County.

Investigators say an 18-year-old female from LaFayette was killed in the wreck that happened at about 7:31 a.m. today.

State troopers say she was killed when the car she was driving ran off the interstate and hit a tree.

The wreck happened near mile marker 45, approximately five miles south of Auburn.