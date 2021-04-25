Cool Sunday Night, But Even Warmer Early Next Week

by Ben Lang

Sunday was about as picture perfect as it gets in late April. The morning began on a cooler note, with morning lows in the 50s. Sunshine was abundant, and afternoon temperatures recovered into the 70s and even low 80s for far south Alabama. Humidity was certainly low Sunday, and there was a nice north to northwest breeze throughout the day. Sunday evening looks clear and mild with temperatures gradually falling through the 60s. Overnight lows fall into the low 50s, with a few upper 40s in the mix.

Monday features plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures as winds turn to the southeast. Expect highs in the low 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Monday night won’t be as cool, with lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday looks even warmer with highs in the mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday night lows fall into the low 60s. Rinse and repeat Wednesday- a partly cloudy sky, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the low 60s.

Rain looks fairly likely towards the end of the week, with models showing a cold front nearing our area between Thursday and Friday. While run to run model consistency is low, at this time, it looks like the best chance for rain would be late Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. Some storms could be in the mix, but confidence on any type of severe weather threat is low. We’ll be watching just in case.

A lack of run-to-run consistency and disagreement between models continues next weekend. Depending on the progress of the front, there could be some rain around Saturday or Sunday, or it could be dry with a decent amount of sunshine. We’ll likely have a better picture of next weekend’s forecast sometime this week. For now, we’ll keep a low-end chance for rain Saturday and Sunday with cooler temperatures due to the front. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s each day.