UPDATE: Alabama School Dashboard Shows Small Rise in COVID-19 Cases

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released an updated school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of April 23. The latest report shows a increase from last week.

Overall, there were 360 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for the week, up from 334 the week before and 257 the week before that. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases, with the number of cases for the prior week in parentheses:

Montgomery Public Schools – 9 (18)

Autauga County Schools – 11 (14)

Elmore County Schools – Fewer than 5 (7)

Pike Road Schools – o (Fewer than 5)

Dallas County Schools – 0 (o)

Selma City Schools – Not reporting (Fewer than 5)

