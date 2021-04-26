2020 Census Shows Slowest Growth in America’s Population Since the Great Depression
The first numbers from the 2020 census are out and they show that America’s population growth has declined to its slowest rate since the Great Depression – a total now of just under 331.5 million. At the same time, the nation’s political center of gravity has kept shifting further to the Republican-led South and West.
Texas, Florida and other Sun Belt states are gaining congressional seats as chillier climes like New York and Ohio lose them.
One historic Western exception: California is losing a seat for the first time ever.
