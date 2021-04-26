Alabama’s Fight Against Opioid Overdose Deaths in the State

by Ja Nai Wright

The Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council is raising awareness about the increased number of opioid overdose deaths in the year 2020. According to the CDC There were over 81,230 drug overdose deaths in the United States in the 12 months ending in May 2020, The largest number ever recorded for a 12-month period.

In the state of Alabama Drug overdoses increased more than 20% making the state one of 25 with the highest increase. Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Department of Mental Health and the Jefferson County Department of Health teamed up to create an online training program that teaches individuals how to properly use Naloxone.

It is available as an easily administered nasal spray (also known as Narcan®) or injection.

Click here for the Narcan training and to receive a Narcan Kit