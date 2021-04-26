Montgomery County Mugshots (04/04/21-04/13/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
BERRY, SHONTIA – Burglary II
2/21
BRITTON, AL – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
3/21
BROWN, RICKY – Recieving Stolen Property 1st
4/21
CATO, TRAVIS – Theft of Property 3rd
5/21
CLARKELEY, GREGORY – Theft of Property 1st
6/21
FARRIS, MARICA – Possession Burglar’s Tools
7/21
GRESHAM, JOHN – Break-Enter Vehicle
8/21
HARRIS, CHARLESHARRIS, CHARLES – Robbery 3rd
9/21
JERIDO, CARLOS – Burglary 1st
10/21
JOHNSON, JERUAD – Probation Revocation
11/21
LONG, JEROME – Assault II
12/21
LOPEZ PEREZ, ARILSON – Assault 2nd (Physical Injury)
13/21
MANAGAN VON, RONTAVIOUS – Capital Murder of a Person Outside a Vehicle from the Vehicle
14/21
MARTIN, ANTONIO – Robbery 3rd
15/21
NELSON, PATRICK – Possess-Reciept Cont
16/21
POWELL, BILLY – Holding for USM Only
17/21
RABY, SIR JAMES – Assault 2nd (Physical Injury)
18/21
SNIPES, QUADARIUS – Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol
19/21
THOMPSON, LISA – Burglary III
20/21
TYLER, JAMICHAEL – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
21/21
WELLS, JURAND – Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Injury or Death
