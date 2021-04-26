Montgomery County Mugshots (04/04/21-04/13/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Janae Smith

1/21 BERRY, SHONTIA – Burglary II

2/21 BRITTON, AL – Possession of Marijuana 2nd

3/21 BROWN, RICKY – Recieving Stolen Property 1st

4/21 CATO, TRAVIS – Theft of Property 3rd

5/21 CLARKELEY, GREGORY – Theft of Property 1st



6/21 FARRIS, MARICA – Possession Burglar’s Tools

7/21 GRESHAM, JOHN – Break-Enter Vehicle

8/21 HARRIS, CHARLESHARRIS, CHARLES – Robbery 3rd

9/21 JERIDO, CARLOS – Burglary 1st

10/21 JOHNSON, JERUAD – Probation Revocation



11/21 LONG, JEROME – Assault II

12/21 LOPEZ PEREZ, ARILSON – Assault 2nd (Physical ‌Injury)

13/21 MANAGAN VON, RONTAVIOUS – Capital Murder of a Person Outside a Vehicle from the Vehicle

14/21 MARTIN, ANTONIO – Robbery 3rd

15/21 NELSON, PATRICK – Possess-Reciept Cont



16/21 POWELL, BILLY – Holding for USM Only

17/21 RABY, SIR JAMES – Assault 2nd (Physical Injury)

18/21 SNIPES, QUADARIUS – Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol

19/21 THOMPSON, LISA – Burglary III

20/21 TYLER, JAMICHAEL – Receiving Stolen Property 1st



21/21 WELLS, JURAND – Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Injury or Death











































Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 4/4-4/13!

